New images of Aberdeen’s planned outdoor nursery unveiled

New images have been released of an outdoor nursery planned for Aberdeen.

Councillors have already backed the conversion of the B-listed East Gate Lodge in Duthie Park into a new care facility.

It is hoped it will help fulfil the Scottish Government’s target of 1,140 hours of funded early learning and childcare (ELC) provision for all eligible two-year-olds and all three and four-year-olds.

Architecture firm Halliday Fraser Munro has unveiled its vision for the project with artists impressions showing an extension on the building which opens into a garden space.

Children attending it will spend all their time outdoors, exploring in nature with landscaped learning areas.

David Halliday, managing director of Halliday Fraser Munro, said: “Features such as riverbeds are more interesting places to learn about things like the movement of water than a sink or bowl. The focus is very much on natural play and features such as slopes, logs and mud pits have proven more involving than artificial plastic and man-made play structures.

“It’s a huge privilege to be shaping the future of the next generation. ELC spaces are invariably the first places children spent any significant time outside the home so it’s an environment that will shape their destiny. The new extended provisions also mean that some children will be spending a substantial part of their early lives in these spaces.

“We are determined to deliver the very highest standards of design and building quality to ensure that every community can take real pride in these buildings, knowing that they are giving their children the very best possible start in life.”

It is hoped the new nursery could be open by next summer.

The original supporting statement for the application said the park provides an “inspiring environment” for children to engage in outdoor play and the council claims there is an opportunity for the nursery to become “sector-leading”.

It added: “The proposed plans seek to reinvigorate a part of the park that was under-used and breathe new life into the East Gate Lodge and the enclosed garden.

“Welcoming the proposed nursery into Duthie Park will introduce a new generation to the park and potentially more families to enjoy the space.”