New images give first look inside Aberdeen’s new nurseries

New images have given the first glimpse into the progress of new and revamped nurseries across the city.

Aberdeen City Council previously launched a multimillion-pound scheme to build new facilities as well as extend and upgrade existing sites so it can meet Scottish Government plans to boost childcare hours for young children.

And the local authority moved to assure parents earlier this year that they are still committed to increasing childcare hours from 600 to 1,140 hours from August, despite the Scottish Government delaying the policy during the pandemic.

The extra funded hours available for eligible two-year-olds, three and four-year-old children was initially planned to come into force at nurseries across the country last year.

When the new scheme is up and running parents will have the choice of the hours they take, and there is no legal requirement or expectation for parents or carers to take up the full entitlement.

A range of flexible models will be available, including full-day and half-day provision.

The new images show the impressive upgrades of sites across the city.

Councillors on the capital programme committee are to discuss the progress of the early learning and childcare (ELC) project next week.

So far, ELC settings at Seaton Nursery, Quarryhill School, Tullos School, Greenbrae and Walker Road have been completed.

A report which will be discussed by councillors when the committee meets on Wednesday, said: “Since Aberdeen City Council moved into the Covid-19 pandemic Tier 4 restrictions, works onsite have continued following a review of health and safety measures and in compliance with Scottish Government guidance.

“The design team and main contractor continue to evaluate the impact on the programme with regard to Scottish Government guidance and the requirement to comply with physical distancing measures.

“Since the update to the committee on 28 January 2021 no further projects have been handed over but three are nearing completion.”

Work is also currently progressing on-site at a number of locations, including Tillydrone Nursery, Northfield Cummings Park, Kingsford School, Woodside School, Culter School, Cults School, Broomhill School and Gilcomstoun School.

Tillydrone, Northfield, Kingsford and Woodside nurseries are hoped to be completed in the spring, while Culter, Cults, Broommhill and Gilcomstoun are also planned for the summer.

The photographs released by Aberdeen City Council show the stage each of the builds are at, with several of them now nearing completion.

It was also recently confirmed that work is expected to begin at the Duthie Park outdoor nursery setting at the end of the month, after a tender was accepted.

Work is planned to begin taking place at Westpark, Kingswells, Dyce, Glashieburn, Forehill, Fernielea, Scotstown and Kittybrewster soon and they are expected to be finished in the summer months.

New proposals have also been agreed and are being developed for Danestone, Loirston and Charleston, while planning applications have been submitted for sites at Hazlehead Park and Kirkhill School.

So far, £13.50 million of the £23.04 million budget has been spent on the nursery project.

The Scottish Government has provided cash to local authorities to carry out the works.

In 2019/20, Aberdeen City Council received £14,045,000, in 2020/21 it received £23,241,000 and in 2021/22 the allocation is £25,924,000.

A total of £1,381,656,000 will be given out to local authorities across the country over the three year period.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “Following the submission of Aberdeen City Council’s ELC Delivery Plan the Scottish Government confirmed additional funding would be allocated to assist resourcing the 1140 hours commitment.

“Aberdeen City Council aim to deliver their ELC programme within approved budgets and provide regular update to the appropriate committees.”