New image shows plans for Aberdeen Market revamp

Plans have been lodged to revamp two major Aberdeen buildings.

PATRIZIA, owner of the former BHS building as well as Aberdeen Market, has applied for planning permission to create a “landmark building”, complete with shops, cafes and grade A office space, all housed within its nine-storey frame.

The architect for the project has previously described the designs as the “very top end of the market.”

The application comes after a pre-application consultation was held in the BHS store and attended by 50 people in November.

PATRIZIA said the general consensus on the current state of the buildings was that they have deteriorated over time.

Before the submission of the pre-application notice, the developers had been in conversation with the local authority since the collapse and subsequent closure of BHS in 2016.

It is hoped that after the office space is fully occupied, footfall in the area will increase by around 1,000 every day.

As part of the plans, the facade of the market will be revamped along with the surrounding area, in the hope of increasing the area’s vibrancy.

Shaun Hose, director of PATRIZIA, said: “Our plans have incorporated feedback from the public consultation and the council’s planning team, and we’re satisfied we now have the best design and layout for the site, which match the public’s aspiration for the city centre and the current demand for different types of office space, retail and leisure outlets.

“They will reinvigorate this part of Union Street, Hadden Street and the Green, injecting much-needed diversity and vibrancy that will enhance the quality of life for those living in and visiting the city centre and deliver a long-term sustainable solution for the site.”

Russell Borthwick, chief executive of Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, said: “The indoor market is identified as a key project in the city centre masterplan and redevelopment of the area will be yet another significant step forward in the ongoing transformation and revitalisation of our city.

“Not only will it give a new lease of life to this part of the Merchant Quarter, the mix of retail and leisure will complement theexisting offering and help draw people back into the city centre.”

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “Development and investment of this scale in the city, which will make a significant contribution to the city centre masterplan, is to be welcomed.

“We encourage businesses, residents and stakeholders to engage with the consultation process and put forward their views.”