New image released of missing Banchory man Stephen Anderson as police continue search

A new image of missing Banchory man Stephen Anderson has been released by police.

Mr Anderson was last seen on Tuesday March 2, near his home in the town.

Police are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare as time goes on.

The 50-year-old is described as white, 5ft 9in, with a shaven head, and was wearing black jeans and a black T-shirt when he was last seen.

He is also believed to have a blue mountain bike with white front forks with him.

Sergeant Lesley Morrison said: “We are concerned for Stephen’s welfare and are anxious to trace him as soon as possible.

“Stephen, should you see this, please contact us.”

Anyone who has seen Mr Anderson is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident 1280 of 5 March.