New ice warning issued by Met Office for north-east

A weather warning for icy conditions has been issued by the Met Office this morning.

The yellow level alert will be in place between 3pm today and 11am tomorrow and covers much of mainland Scotland.

According to the forecaster, ice is expected to ” readily form overnight as rain and snow clears”.

The Met Office forecast adds: “Rain and snow will clear southwards later Monday and overnight into Tuesday, with a rapid freeze following.

“Some hilly areas will see a further cover of 1-3 cm snow beforehand.

“Ice will become widespread over northern Scotland from around dusk, much of the rest of Scotland by late evening or the early hours, and across northern England later in the night.

Alerts for rain remain in place for the west coast until 6pm tonight, and a snow warning – which came into force at 9am – will remain in place until 8pm for much of the northern highlands, cairngorms and parts of Moray.