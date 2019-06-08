North-east arts organisation boss ‘delighted’ over new hub

A north-east organisation has received funding to use a vacant retail space.

Deveron Projects received £270,000 to make the former bargain store in Huntly’s main square its new home following a successful application to the Scottish Land Fund.

The new site will be used to expand the organisation’s services by creating a multi-purpose community hub.

The grant to Deveron Projects is part of a total of £1,628,610 that has been awarded to eight groups across Scotland during the latest round of grants.

Claudia Zeiske, director of Deveron Projects, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be receiving this award.

“It will offer a transformational opportunity for Huntly and its town centre with new community activities such as cooking and baking, cafe and workshop spaces and it will allow us to house our artists and other creatives.”

