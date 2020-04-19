New housing on cards after plans submitted for former Aberdeen community centre

Plans to demolish a former Aberdeen community facility and turn it into two semi-detached houses have been lodged with the local authority.

The proposals have been submitted by Derek Young on behalf of Stuart McWilliam for the site on Spey Terrace in Mastrick, across from the council buildings and next to Mastrick Church.

If approved, demolition works will go ahead for the site, and two three-bedroom houses will be built.

According to drawings submitted to Aberdeen City Council alongside the application, there will be a lounge area which leads to a kitchen on the ground floor, with a toilet off the front hallway.

Upstairs, there would be three bedrooms and a bathroom, as well as an en-suite in the master bedroom.

A number of neighbouring properties to the site have been notified of the plans, including the police sub station and Mastrick Community Centre.