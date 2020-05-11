New hot yoga studio given go ahead at former Aberdeen soft play area

Plans to turn a former Aberdeen soft play area into a hot yoga studio have been approved.

The proposals were submitted by Lorraine Anderson of Aberdeen Bikram Yoga Ltd for the former KC Kangaroos site at Berryden Retail Park last month.

Now, planners have given it the green light, allowing the yoga studio to go forward.

Bikram Yoga is practiced in a heated room, which was originally intended to replicate the climate of India.

It first became popular in the early 1970s as an exercise.

The site is currently fitted out as a soft play area for children.

Floor plans for the site show the first floor property will continue to be accessed via a staircase shared with nearby units.

It would open into a waiting area and reception, alongside a breakout area with chairs and tables.

There will be both male and female changing rooms with changing cubicles and benches, as well as a main hot yoga studio where classes would take place.

Mats will be stored in the hallway area, and there will also be a scrub down area behind the reception, alongside male and female toilets and office space.

A report by planners said: “The proposed used is considered to comply with the relevant policies of the Aberdeen Local Development Plan 2017, in that the Upper Berryden District Centre is an appropriate location for this use, which will not cause an adverse impact on the existing levels of amenity and which can be adequately served by existing infrastructure.

“There are no material considerations that warrant refusal of this application.

“Overall, it is considered that the development would make a positive contribution to the vitality and viability of the centre by bringing people to the area, increasing footfall and the use would not undermine the principle retail function, due to the number of existing retail units in the vicinity, both occupied and unoccupied.

“While retail is the principle function of this district designation, this unit has not been in a retail use for a number of years, having been previously used as a soft play centre and it is considered that there is little demand for a new retail use within the unit.”