New hospital bus link praised by Aberdeen MSP

An Aberdeen MSP has praised health and transport bosses for coming to an agreement over a bus link.

Mark McDonald met chiefs from NHS Grampian and First Aberdeen over the number 8 service, which users wanted to serve Foresterhill Health Centre as well as the campus entrance.

Although the campus is unsuitable for large buses such as the 8, people will be able to use the on-demand service to get from the campus entrance to the health centre.

Mr McDonald said: “By making an on-demand shuttle bus available, the need for patients to make the journey to the health centre on foot, when many will be frail and unable to do so, has been removed and that is something I welcome.”

A spokeswoman for NHS Grampian said: “We are committed to offering good public transport access to the site, as evidenced by our investment in the ARI bus port.”