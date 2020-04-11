550-homes plan could see £3 million invested in Aberdeen community

Almost £3 million could be invested in improving facilities in an Aberdeen community if a new housing development is approved.

Plans for 550 homes at Cloverhill in Bridge of Don are currently being considered by Aberdeen City Council.

Now the full amount of developer obligations has been revealed.

In total, £2,919,664 could be made by Cognito Oak LLP towards facilities in the surrounding area.

This includes £683,325 towards primary education.

The proposed Cloverhill development falls within the catchment area for Scotstown Primary School and Bridge of Don Academy.

If the homes are given the go ahead, it has been forecast that it would result in Scotstown Primary becoming over its pupil capacity.

David Berry, developer obligations team leader, said: “A contribution is therefore required towards the provision of additional capacity through extension of the school building.

“Factoring the proposed dwelling units into the 2018 school roll forecast shows that the development will result in a maximum additional over-capacity level of 75 pupils.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

In addition to money given towards education, £562,964 has also been pledged towards the Scotstown Medical Practice or any other healthcare facilities which would serve the new homes.

Mr Berry added: “Infrastructure requirements have been calculated with NHS Grampian on the basis of national health standards and by estimating the likely number of new patients generated by the proposed development.

“Contributions are calculated using nationally recognised space standards and build costs, based upon the population requirements for GP surgeries, dental chairs and community pharmacies.”

Additional sums of £1,005,675 have been pledged for community facilities and £667,700 for sports and recreation, however, this would only be provided if similar facilities were not already within the plans. Currently, there are proposals for meeting space and a full-sized football pitch to be included, which would mean this contribution does not need to be paid.

A pre-determination hearing was held for the site in July last year.

The application will be brought to a meeting of the full council in due course.

Meanwhile, fresh pictures of a nearby housing scheme at Silverburn House have been released.

The images, created by Aurora Planning on behalf of Parklands View LLP, show what the proposed 100 to 150 residential units could look like if built.

The mix of homes and flats would be on the former site of Silverburn House, which previously housed Baker Hughes.

Pictures submitted alongside the application show open parkland areas, play areas and community meeting areas, as well as what green spaces within the development could look like.

A statement from Parklands View LLP said: “The buildings have been cleared from the site and materials are currently being sorted on site for recycling and recovery.

“A key consideration of the development is to create a ‘village’ community where ‘place making’ is equally important to access considerations, where pedestrians and cyclists are encouraged and where motorists perceive that they are guests in a pedestrian environment.”