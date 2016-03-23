The first images of how a new £150 million 600-home development could look can today be revealed.

The plans for the site at Blackdog have been lodged by developers Ashfield Land and Kirkwood Homes with Aberdeenshire Council, and also include a new town centre plan, shops, a cinema, a hotel, petrol station, supermarket and business space.

The site will be near the new Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) and landowner Colin Tawse has proposed creating a 262ft (80m) art installation nearby called the Herring Drifter.

It’s believed the development would create 1,200 jobs during the construction phase and 1,500 full-time jobs longer term.

The proposals have been going through a community consultation process and have been tweaked by the developers in response to this, including plans to build a primary school.

Now the application has been lodged with Aberdeenshire Council, the public can make formal representations on the proposals during the statutory consultation period.

The site was allocated for future development in the 2012 Aberdeenshire Local Development Plan and, subject to planning permission being granted, the work will get under way in early 2017.

The plans for the 600 homes on the Energectica Corridor development area include 150 affordable homes and would accommodate around 2,100 new residents.

Energetica development manager James Welsh added: “A huge amount of work has gone into the development of the Blackdog concept and proposals over a number of years since its first allocation in 2012 and we are pleased that plans have been submitted to take this forward.”