The second phase of homes at a new development has now been launched.

Housebuilder Cala is moving into phase two of building at its new community Mains of Grandhome in Bridge of Don.

Moving ahead earlier than scheduled, it will include a mix of 116 three, four and five-bedroom homes.

Fraser Carr, sales and marketing director for CALA Homes (North), said: “We’re delighted to welcome our second phase of homes to Grandhome ahead of schedule.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter