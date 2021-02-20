New home plans submitted for former Aberdeen academy site

Plans for more than 200 homes on the site of a former Aberdeen secondary school have been lodged.

Aberdeen City Council has submitted plans for the former Kincorth Academy site, which includes a residential development of 213 social rented accommodation units.

The development is part of the local authority’s plans to deliver 2,000 units of affordable council housing by 2022.

The council said it hopes the units will provide much needed social rented accommodation, and will “strengthen community spirit and enhance neighbourhood identities.”

They will be delivered in a mixture of flats and houses, with new residential streets created.

A minimum of 15% of the units will be accessible for the integration of varying needs, including for those with additional support needs, and these will also be a dementia-friendly design.

© Aberdeen City Council

A design statement submitted alongside the application states: “The supply of affordable private rented sector housing has increased significantly within the city since 2014 and efforts now need to concentrate on addressing the continuing shortage of affordable social rented housing.

“Therefore, Aberdeen City Council is undertaking a new build housing programme which presents an opportunity to create 21st century housing that is high quality, economic, sustainable, energy efficient and incorporates a degree of flexibility to meet the future needs of tenants.”

The Kincorth Academy site is one of seven areas across the city that will be turned into affordable homes under the scheme.

There will also be communal garden spaces and open green spaces incorporated within the development.

There will be small private gardens included with some of the houses, however communal garden spaces have been included within the plans to encourage a sense of community, as well as provide space for growing beds, fruit trees, gathering spaces, lawns, drying greens and cycle and bin storage.

© Aberdeen City Council

The design statement adds: “The proposals aim to balance the requirement for security for residents while maintaining an open, welcoming and accessible site for the community.

“The proposals are for a development which feels open and generous with the visual impact of boundaries minimised.

“Boundary materials are proposed in line with the wider architectural language and palette of the development, to create a consistent and cohesive character, particularly through the use of brick walling, combining bin stores, and sensitively demarcating private and semi-private spaces.”

There will also be a generous number of parking spaces provided on the site..

It is proposed that there will be 149 spaces for houses, and 27 spaces for terraced houses.

There will also be 11 disabled parking spaces, with all terraced housing having an in-curtilage disabled parking bay which could be turned into a covered space in the future if required by tenants.