New home for Aberdeen Men’s Shed group

A Men’s Shed group is celebrating after officially moving into its first permanent home.

Bridge of Don and District Men’s Shed members received the keys to the Guardhouse in the Gordon Barracks last month.

They have now starting moving in equipment and getting settled before an official opening ceremony is held next week.

The group has been looking for permanent premises ever since it was first set up more than three years ago.

Open to adults over 18, it aims to provide social activities as well as a chance for people to pass on their skills to others and work on any projects.

Members have also been carrying out fundraising activities such as bag-packing at the M&S supermarket in the area to get money for equipment.

Founding member and vice-chairman of the group Rab McKerron said: “We received the keys for the Guardhouse at the Barracks.

“It is owned by North East Scotland College (NESCol) so we got in touch with them and they let us use the space.

“There’s a big cafe we’ll be using as a workshop and there will be a social space.”

The members have spent the past few days moving from their previous temporary location at Kettock Lodge, home of Aberdeen Action on Disability.

It is hoped the new location will attract more members to the group as there is now a dedicated space they will be able to fill.

Last year the group was given the use of a portable cabin and received permission for it to be put on land beside the Alex Collie Centre while members were searching for a more permanent solution.

The Men’s Shed will host an event next Thursday, from 10am until 1pm, at the Guardhouse, where existing and new members will begin socialising in the new space.