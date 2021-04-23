New healthy eating campaign to launch in Aberdeen

A new healthy eating campaign is set to launch in the city leading up to British Nutrition Foundations Healthy Eating Week.

Aberdeen City’s Child Healthy Weight Multi-Agency Group has developed a series of core healthy eating and lifestyle messages in an easily understandable way to help parents, children and young people make informed, healthy choices.

Beginning April 27, the messages will be released once per week for eight weeks across Aberdeen partner organisations social media platforms.

They are being released in the lead up to British Nutrition Foundations Healthy Eating Week on June 14.

Each message encourages families to visit the #healthychoiceshealthychild webpage which provides additional information including practical tips, videos and recipes.

‘Committed to making sure kids have best start in life’

Councillor M Tauqeer Malik, Aberdeen City Council’s vice convenor of Education Operational Delivery said: “We are delighted that our schools and libraries are taking part in spreading the important healthy eating campaign messaging as part of the multi-agency group.

“As a council and as corporate parents, we are committed to ensuring that our children have the best possible starts in life and this includes access to healthy foods and physical activities which play a vital role in the health and wellbeing of our young people.”

Current statistics show nearly three in 10 children in Scotland to be at risk of being overweight or obese with similar statistics in Aberdeen.

Eating habits affected by pandemic

Furthermore, as a result of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, people’s healthy eating and physical activity habits are likely to have been affected, both positively and negatively.

And with healthy eating and lifestyle advice often causing confusion, this can make it overwhelming and challenging for parents, children and young people to make informed healthy eating and physical activity choices.

As stated in the Scottish Government’s A Healthier Future – Scotland’s Diet and Healthy Weight Delivery Plan (2018), they need to do whatever they can to “support those who need it most, so they feel empowered and enabled to make healthier choices” and simplifying the diet and lifestyle advice available is a great place to start.

To find out more information about the campaign, email Lauren Mackie at

lamackie@aberdeencity.gov.uk