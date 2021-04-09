New headmaster appointed at Aberdeen school

An independent Aberdeen school has appointed a new headmaster.

Stefan Horsman will take on the top job at Albyn School later this month after leaving a post at Robert Gordon’s College.

He started his career teaching Geography at Bolton School in 1998-99 and over the years has worked at several schools in England moving to Aberdeen in 2012 to join Robert Gordon’s College.

Stefan Horsman said: “I am delighted and humbled to have been appointed as Albyn’s next headmaster. I was attracted by the school’s size, alongside the fact that, as a through school, pupils have a seamless, 13-year educational journey without any pastoral or academic interruptions.

“The genuine warmth and family feeling of the school’s community shine through. I believe the school will ideally suit my two children who will join primary two and primary six.

“I think it will be really important to build on the many strengths that the school already has as well as capitalising on some of the key changes that the pandemic has helped catalyse. As a smaller school, Albyn is nimble and, in light of the current circumstances, will be able to respond quickly to some of the challenges that undoubtedly lie ahead. I intend to empower staff to lead change from all positions and areas of the school.”

Meera Dennis, chair of the board of governors at Albyn School, said: “We were delighted to consider such a strong pool of candidates for the role of Head of Albyn School.

“We are confident that Stefan will be an inspirational leader for the school, having a proven track record of success and a strong vision for leading our pupils and staff. His educational philosophy can be summed up in his own words, ‘What matters most in a good education is not the knowledge we accumulate but the kind of person we become’.

“We look forward to seeing him build on the achievements of the school and supporting its continued success.”

Founded in 1867, Albyn School is an independent, co-educational day and boarding school. Albyn has evolved over the last 150 years to become one of Scotland’s leading independent schools.