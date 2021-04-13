New head of Aberdeen University Business School announced

A renowned academic with extensive international research and teaching experience has been announced as the next head of the Aberdeen University Business School.

Professor Haina Zhang, who has a background in international management, organisational behaviour, HR management and leadership, will assume the role in August – taking over from Professor Martin Meyer who is moving to Finland to become vice-rector of the University of Vaasa.

Currently, a chair in management in the Business School, Professor Zhang is also director of internationalisation for the School.

She has led a wide range of international research projects involving collaborations with overseas institutions and businesses and has also published research findings in world-recognised journals as well as serving in editorial roles across high-impact international journals.

Professor Zhang, who has a PhD in Management from the University of Otago, worked in Lancaster University Management School and the University of Glasgow’s Adam Smith Business School before moving to Aberdeen in 2019.

She takes up her appointment at an exciting time for the school, which has a new strategy and plans for a new bespoke Business School with the redevelopment and regeneration of the former Crombie Johnston Halls.

Professor Zhang said: “I am delighted and honoured to be given the opportunity to serve as Head of University of Aberdeen Business School.

“Under Professor Martin Meyer’s distinguished leadership, the School has made enormous strides in developing a clear strategic vision in line with the University’s Aberdeen 2040 strategy.

“Building on these outstanding achievements, I am looking forward to working with a fantastic group of colleagues, students, and external partners in taking the School forward towards its ambition of becoming a leading Business School.”

University senior vice-principal Professor Karl Leydecker added: “I am very much looking forward to working closely with Haina.

“She set out a compelling vision for the School that combines paced growth with staff wellbeing, and I look forward to the School continuing the very strong progress it has made under Martin Meyer’s leadership.

“As the pandemic eases, we will recommence the pace of creating the new Business School on the Johnston site.

“The success of the Business School is critical to the success of the whole University and I am confident that under Haina’s leadership the School will flourish in the years to come.”