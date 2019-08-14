New guide to help north-east parents

A local authority is marking one year to go until it rolls out its early learning and childcare (ELC) expansion.

A new guide has been published by Moray Council to help parents unfamiliar with the early years’ provision.

It aims to walk parents and carers through all the decisions they will be asked to make about their child’s early learning and childcare.

The ELC expansion offers all three and four year olds, and eligible two year olds, up to 1,140 hours a year of early learning and childcare, funded by the Scottish Government.

Councillor Sonya Warren, chairwoman of Moray Council’s children and young people’s services committee, said: “Funded ELC hours are optional and how and where parents choose to use them may be an overwhelming decision.

“This guide gives tips and hints of things to consider when choosing between nurseries and childminders.”