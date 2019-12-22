New guide to help north-east groups improve region’s paths

Aberdeenshire Council has announced it will introduce a new guide to support community groups working to improve paths.

It will help both those who are setting up a paths group and planning path work and existing organisations which are already active with community projects.

Chairman of the council’s Infrastructure Services Committee Councillor Peter Argyle said: “The benefits of a well planned, maintained and accessible path network are important for both our health and our economy.

“Paths can also be a focus for community involvement, and by organising community events to help with particular aspects, you will encourage pride of place and a real sense of ownership.”

