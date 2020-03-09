New guidance to help Aberdeen groups respond to domestic abuse cases

A committee is set to launch guidance on handling cases of domestic abuse for staff in Aberdeen organisations.

The Child Protection Committee (CPC) have created the new guidance.

Key agencies involved in its development, will discuss what their organisation does and how they are tackling domestic abuse in the north-east.

The guide handles all aspects of domestic abuse offending, including the many ways in which abusers can control, coerce and psychologically abuse their victims.

Police Scotland, among other services, will be in attendance and they will discuss how they investigate domestic abuse.

Cyrenians will speak on their violence against women partnership with Police Scotland, which provides domestic abuse support and accommodation.

It will be held at Curl Aberdeen on Friday, from 9am-12.30pm.

To register visit https://bit.ly/2xleTY9