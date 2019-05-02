New group will help tackle loneliness among elderly in north-east

A charity that works to alleviate loneliness among the older generation is aiming to launch a group in a north-east town.

Contact the Elderly offers a lifeline of friendship to socially isolated older people through monthly Sunday afternoon tea parties.

The charity, which organises scores of free tea parties all over Scotland, already has groups across the north-east but is planning a new group in Alford.

The team are extending an invitation to locals who would like to join the party as guests or volunteers.

Denise Robson, Contact the Elderly development officer, said: “It’s amazing the difference a little kindness and companionship can make.”

To find out more about becoming a volunteer or guest with Contact the Elderly, please contact Denise Robson on 01542 285010 or denise.robson@contact-the-elderly.org.uk