New granite artwork will honour Aberdeen’s war dead

Shaped to resemble a Spitfire wing, a new artwork clad in granite will form the centrepiece of Aberdeen’s revamped Remembrance Hall.

The Evening Express toured the Aberdeen Art Gallery site this week following a £34.2 million transformation, which includes the revamp of the city’s Remembrance Hall and Cowdray Hall buildings.

Forget Them Not, a new artwork by Aberdeen-based maker Gordon Burnett, is among the new additions to the Remembrance Hall, which offers a space for contemplation and honours Aberdeen lives lost in conflict from the First World War to the present day.

Helen Fothergill, head of collections at the gallery, said the new artwork was chosen following submissions from artists across the globe. She added: “It’s about memory and remembrance but also about grounding the work in Aberdeen.

“It has been made in local granite and using some of the marble we had on site.”

The work commemorates conflict on the land, in the air and at sea in a structure created from stainless steel, dark and light granite and marble pieces contrasting with the delicate beauty of enamelled Forget-Me-Not flowers.

The area once had only one readily open access point, but the revamped space now has four, making it more accessible to users of the gallery.

New technology also enhances the experience for visitors with a fully digitised version of the city’s Rolls of Honour, focusing on lives lost during the First World War to mark the 100-year commemoration, and a film piece which will be projected onto the floor once an hour.

Ms Fothergill said consultation was held with armed forces and veterans groups to get their opinion on how the refurbished hall should look, with many due to get a look inside on November 10 for Remembrance Day.

She said: “One of the things the veterans and armed forces wanted was for it to be a live space and for people to not be frightened to come into it.

“They wanted it to be a calm but youthful space.”

Public access to the gallery this weekend will be for ticket holders only, with more than 5,500 free tickets snapped up within hours of being released last month.

From Monday regular opening times will be 10am to 5pm Monday to Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 4pm.