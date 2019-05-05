New graduates join north-east oil firm

A north-east oil company has welcomed eight new graduates to their Aberdeen office.

WorleyParsons welcomed the graduates that will be working within both engineering and management sectors.

The graduates will now embark on discipline-specific three or four-year development programmes where they will gain exposure to different projects, and work with a range of customers across the North Sea.

The graduates also have the potential to broaden their skill set by supporting international projects in a host of locations such as Nigeria, Trinidad and New Zealand.

Shaun Poll, managing director for the company, said: “I believe our industry is simply unrivalled in terms of the challenges and opportunities available over the course of a career.

“Now, more than ever, we are working hard to demonstrate this so that our industry can continue to attract the next generation of talent.”