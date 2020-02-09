New fundraising manager appointed at north-east charity

A north-east charity has appointed a new fundraising manager.

Caroline Rutherford joined North East Sensory Services (Ness) after spending 14 years in the oil and gas industry.

The Aberdeen University graduate resumed her studies at Robert Gordon University after the oil downturn, gaining a masters degree in project management.

Now she will join Ness as a fundraising manager.

The charity works to achieve independence for blind and deaf people through the delivery of information, equipment and support.

Caroline said: “I’m over the moon to be working with this fantastic charity.

“I look forward to using the skills and experience I have to play a part in making a real difference to people’s lives.

“I wish to build on the charity’s already successful trust and foundation applications and to further relationships with corporate supporters.”