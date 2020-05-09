New funding for north-east groups to be discussed

A north-east council committee is to meet next week to discuss funding for groups.

The Buchan area committee is asked to approve money to be given to several different organisations in its area.

The grants are taken from the Coastal Community Fund, which has a budget of £12,500 in the area for projects locally.

Councillor officers have proposed to give £2,963.70 to Aberdeenshire Sailing Trust for the purchase of a new dinghy, £3,591 to Boddam Harbour Trust to be put towards the purchasing of picnic tables and benches and £2,327 for Buchanhaven Harbour SCIO for repairs, equipment and a davit, a small crane on board a ship.

A total of five applications for the funding was made, with council officers recommending no award to the Port Errol Parent Council for school swimming lessons including transport, and to defer the application of The Feuars of the Town of Peterhead for an oral history of Peterhead Harbour.

A report by Eleanor Morris, area project officer, said: “Following informal discussion with the Buchan Area Committee in February 2020 is was agreed to open the fund to competitive bids from eligible projects following the model of the Area Committee Grant scheme. It was further agreed that the grant scheme would be publicised and administered with the support of Buchan Development Partnership (BDP).

“Five applications were received. Three applications have been recommended

for funding: Aberdeenshire Sailing Trust, Boddam Harbour Trust and Buchanhaven Harbour SCIO.

“The total allocated is £8881.70 and the unallocated funds are £3618.30.”