New funding for north-east group who create knitted items for care homes and neonatal unites

A north-east craft group has been awarded funding to support their invaluable community knitting projects for local care homes and premature neonatal units.

Cairn Crafts aims to help tenants at Frank Jack Court retirement housing complex in Peterhead to learn new skills, build friends and revisit old hobbies.

The £750 grant from Cairn Housing Association’s Community Fund will finance wool and needles as well as materials for personal arts and crafts projects. The craft group was formed 18 months ago under the guidance of tenant Anne Day and has struck up relationships with local organisations.

Their most recent projects have included knitted hats, blankets, bonding squares and Christmas stockings for premature birth units in Aberdeen, Peterhead and Dundee.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The craft group’s work is highly sought after by premature neonatal units as knitted items are also precious keepsakes for the families of babies in these units.

Members of the group meet for two hours on a Monday at the development, part of Cairn Housing Association, and form a conveyor belt of productivity.

Group leader Anne Day said: “Wool is expensive, and we’re so pleased to have the funding to allow us to continue our work for the next year.

“The group helps people to build their confidence and develop new skills while getting to know each other better and looking out for each other.”