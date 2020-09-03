New fund to help Aberdeen nurseries with extra Covid-19 protection costs

Aberdeen City Council will manage a funding scheme for childcare providers worth more than £500,000.

The Transitional Support Funding is being used to help nurseries and other facilities comply with public health measures in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The cash is being provided by the Scottish Government and administered by the city council.

It will help child carers to meet the extra costs incurred in meeting the public health measures by providing one-off grants of between £1,500 and £8,000.

Funding is available for private, voluntary and not-for-profit sectors, including out-of-school care providers with the level of grant available to each setting based on its registered capacity with the Care Inspectorate.

Aberdeen City Council’s education operational delivery convener, councillor John Wheeler said the £501,000 scheme will help families in the city who rely on childcare.

He said: “This funding will help to ensure that there is choice for families regarding where they access their childcare. Aberdeen City Council wants to support providers to safely welcome families back into their settings.

“I would also like to thank our childcare providers and out of school care providers for their continued resilience.

“Aberdeen City Council will also continue to provide funded providers with support with sourcing PPE.”

The fund has now opened for applications and can be accessed by visiting https://www.aberdeencity.gov.uk/services/coronavirus-covid-19/transitional-support-fund-childcare-providers

The last date for submitting a grant application will be October 9.