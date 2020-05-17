New fund to help Aberdeen charities provide support during coronavirus pandemic

A new fund has been launched to help Aberdeen charities continue offering support throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

ACVO, the city’s third-sector interface, has announced the creation of the Community Anchor Fund to support organisations in their response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The fund, which totals £100,000, has been created with funding from the Scottish Government’s Supporting Communities Fund.

It will distribute grants of between £600 and £4,000 to groups, registered charities and community interest companies which are supporting work related to the virus and the implementation of social distancing measures between March and November 2020.

ACVO chief executive Maggie Hepburn said: “Throughout this pandemic, we have seen time and time again, third sector organisations rising to the challenge.

“The ACVO Community Anchor Fund will help support those organisations which have stepped up their response in their local communities to the current Covid-19 pandemic and I would encourage them to apply to this fund.

“This support could come in the form of funding staff costs and volunteer expenses to provide advice, support and information remotely, the purchase of PPE or volunteer training. The list is endless.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

ACVO is one of three organisations in the city distributing money from the Supporting Communities Fund.

Inchgarth Community Centre is offering £71,369 to provide direct support to individuals, while SHMU is providing £25,000 of small grants to communities with a particular focus on regeneration areas in Aberdeen.

The three organisations have agreed to work together as “community anchors”.

SHMU chief executive Murray Dawson said: “As one of Aberdeen’s community anchor organisations, we are absolutely delighted to have secured funding through the Supporting Communities Fund alongside ACVO and Inchgarth Community Centre.

“These are extraordinary times that require innovative and creative solutions – the SGSCF has enabled our three organisations to distribute much needed funding to some of the most vulnerable residents across the city, supporting community led responses that will provide much needed support to those most in need. This award will help all three organisations make a real difference.”

Inchgarth Community Centre chairman and manager Paul O’Connor MBE added: “Inchgarth Community Centre is delighted with the funding from the supporting communities fund, which when added to the funding secured from several other sources, means we have been able to support most communities in Aberdeen South in a significant and meaningful way.

“The collaboration between Inchgarth, SHMU and ACVO means that many citizens and organisations of Aberdeen are obtaining support during their time of need.”

For more information and details on how to apply visit acvo.org.uk/anchor