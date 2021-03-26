A new French-inspired takeaway has opened in the heart of Aberdeen.

Focused on using fresh quality ingredients, Crepe Desire, located on Belmont Street, offers gourmet-style street food.

The new food business was set up by Jack Deacon, who has a background in hotel and restaurant management, and his business partner and chef Christian Duncan who previously worked at Aberdeen Ardoe House Hotel and Maryculter House.

Jack said: “We’ve been trying to get the business up and running for about eight months now.

“Originally, we were going to start out as a crepe shop – offering French-style desserts.

“And we’ll still be doing that, but we’ll also sell seafood.

“We have a lobster brioche, oysters and other fresh seafood dishes on the menu.”

© Supplied by Crepe desire

The new takeaway also caters to vegan and vegetarian foodies.

“We’ve tried to make about 40% of our menu vegan to expand the market,” said Jack.

“In addition, we’ll offer burgers, loaded fries and nice ice creams and we’ll constantly do seasonal specials as well.”

The duo is committed to sourcing ingredients “as locally as possible”.

Jack said: “All our meat is locally sourced from Aberdeenshire, but our freshest seafood is from Shetland.”

When looking for the perfect unit for their takeaway, the pair were surprised to find out the 17 Belmont Street unit has been empty for a number of months.

© Supplied by Crepe desire

Jack said: “I’ve lived in Aberdeen for about a year now, so I have seen Belmont Street when the pubs were open and it was really busy.

“Belmont Street just seemed like the right place.

“As soon as we looked at the building, we couldn’t have figured out why it was empty for so long because it’s in such a prime location.

“Locals are going to walk past Crepe Desire, whereas if we were on a side street, we’d more likely get missed.

“I think it’s pretty hard to fail on Belmont Street if you’re offering a good quality service and food.”

The owners currently employ one member of staff part-time and have their own delivery driver.

The duo behind the French-inspired takeaway is also going to partner with delivery platforms Just Eat and Deliveroo to be able to offer their mouth-watering food to a wider customer base.