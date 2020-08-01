New format for popular north-east dance festival

A popular festival dedicated to dance is set to be delivered in a brand new format for the first time.

Now in its 15th year, DanceLive, which is run by charity Citymoves, will be available to stream by dance lovers across the globe when it takes place from October 15 to 18.

The event will be presented in a new format, incorporating both digital and face to face activities if Scottish Government guidelines allow.

It is hoped large venues such as The Anatomy Rooms and outdoor settings will allow adequate space for social distancing.

The festival is supported by Aberdeen City Council and Creative Scotland and will draw together acclaimed talent from the contemporary dance scene. Artists from all over Scotland will be able to rub virtual shoulders with renowned performers from overseas.

They are set to deliver a range of workshops, live Q and As, digital performances and family shows through storytelling, improvised performance and music and dance.

Carol Benzie, chief executive officer of Citymoves Dance Agency, said: “The absence of live events has seen the performance industry come up with creative solutions, and our DanceLive festival has been no different.

“We have devised a programme that can be enjoyed by local audiences attending events or those who want to take part by watching from their own homes.

“Expect high calibre performances that are creative, experimental, up and coming, emotional and physical.

“We’re proud to draw together local, national and international performers in this way for our first hybrid festival.

“This will be the first live performance festival in Aberdeen since lockdown and one of the first in Scotland, and it has been a rewarding challenge overcoming the various obstacles to work out how to deliver the festival in this new format.”

Chris Foy, chief executive of VisitAberdeenshire, said: “DanceLive has been a favourite on the city’s events calendar for some time, drawing the best performers from around the world.

“With so many challenges currently facing the performing arts, it’s great to see the dance festival back in a new format for 2020 and shining a light on Aberdeen.”

The full festival programme is due to be unveiled soon, but highlights will include a digital performance from Éowyn Emerald, a Canadian-born choreographer and dancer, now working in Aberdeen.

There are also plans for a digital performance featuring Aberdeen-born Greig Matthew filmed by co-dancer Xavier Núñez.

Greig is part of The Joffrey Ballet living in Chicago and the piece was choreographed by Nicolas Blanc, a former ballet-master at Scottish Ballet.

Further information on DanceLive 2020 can be found by visiting www.citymoves.org.uk/dancelive-festival