Transport officials have proposed building a new footpath in Moray next to the A96 Aberdeen road to improve safety for pedestrians.

Bear Scotland have suggested the 820-yard walkway from Lhanbryde to the Threaplands garden centre and cafe, east of the village.

The proposals would also take cyclists to the quiet Loch Oire road to access a path to Fochabers – closing a gap between the Speyside village and Elgin.

New A96 path would close gap in Moray cycle route

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead has pressed Transport Scotland to consider the link to encourage more cyclists in the region.

Concerns have been raised that cycling on the busy road puts off people using pedal power due to safety fears.

Bear Scotland has opened a consultation about the A96 footpath project in Moray.

If approved, construction is expected to get underway in the summer.

Ian Stewart, Bear’s north-east representative, said: “The proposed project for the A96 east of Lhanbryde will help create a safer active travel link from the village toward Threaplands Cafe and Garden Centre.

“From there, cyclists and pedestrians will be able to travel on the low-trafficked local road past Loch Oire where they can then join the existing shared-use footway and cycleway near Fochabers.

“Road safety is our top priority and the proposals will help ensure that the road network continues to provide safe travel options for all users, not just motorists.

“While no final decision has been made regarding the proposals, we’re working towards getting construction underway towards the end of summer.”

Cycle paths part of A96 dualling vision

Transport Scotland has already proposed nearly 25 miles of dedicated footpaths and cycle paths as part of the A96 dualling project between Nairn and Fochabers.

The routes are also due to be designed with horse riders in mind.

Comments about the proposals near Lhanbryde can be made on the Bear Scotland website.

The deadline for views to be submitted is Monday, June 14.