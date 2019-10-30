New footbridge opens in Aberdeen community

A new footbridge which will make a scenic stretch of the River Don suitable for pedestrians, cyclists and wheelchair users has been completed.

The bridge in Dyce, which crosses the Farburn, completes a 4km continuous section of an all-abilities path and also links with a long-distance route into Aberdeenshire, via the old railway line route known as the Formartine and Buchan Way.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “This project will be a fantastic addition to the existing path network in Aberdeen and will provide an opportunity for people to enjoy a beautiful vantage point over River Don spotting wildlife such as kingfishers, herons and buzzards.

“We urge residents to get out into their community along this beautiful stretch of river which also connects up to other routes.”