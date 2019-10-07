New food pantry schemes opening in Aberdeen will help parents

Two new pantry-style food schemes were being launched in Aberdeen today.

CFINE’s Best Start and Smile project aims to help alleviate pressures on parents who are struggling to provide food for their children by offering a family-orientated shopping experience.

Members will also have the opportunity to receive information and access to oral health education and advice, as well as receiving free toothbrushes and toothpaste.

The Scottish Government-funded initiative will be working alongside the Health and Social Care Partnership and NHS Grampian.

The CFINE community pantry comes on the back of the success of the recently opened Woodside pantry and the operation will be based at the charity’s base in Poynernook Road.

Lesley DeJager, the chairwoman of CFINE, said: “We are delighted to introduce Scotland’s latest pantry-style food schemes to Aberdeen.

“Partners of the pantry projects believe that foodbanks, while addressing an immediate need, are not helpful in the long term as they create dependency and erode dignity.

“CFINE is hoping to provide a dignified alternative to foodbanks for local communities by making fresh and healthy food affordable and available through the Best Start and Smile Pantry and the CFINE Community Food Pantry.”

Members will be able to use Healthy Start vouchers and Best Start food cards at the new pantry.

They will be able to buy 10 items, including dry goods and other household items, at a weekly cost of £2.50.

Kevin Stewart, Minister for Local Government, Housing and Planning, said: “It was a pleasure to help launch these new projects which will mean even greater support for children and families in Aberdeen.

“I’ve seen first-hand the crucial work CFINE does.

“These initiatives will help local families provide healthy food for their children and improve oral health across the city.

“I would encourage everyone and anyone to donate to CFINE or volunteer to see the fantastic work CFINE does.”

The charity previously launched the Woodside Pantry Project, which sells discounted products to people who are struggling financially.

Councillor Lesley Dunbar, who is a board member of CFINE, said: “As the first pantry has been such a success in Woodside through helping people access low-cost and nutritious food, it is great that a second pantry is opening in another community in Aberdeen.”