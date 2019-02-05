New food initiative could be served up across Aberdeen

Bosses of an innovative new food initiative hope it can eventually expand across Aberdeen.

The Woodside Pantry, due to open to the public next Monday, offers a new way for people in financial trouble to get food.

Led by Community Food Initiatives North East (CFINE), the pantry offers an innovative subscription service to members and is the first of its kind to exist in Scotland.

An annual subscription fee of £3 and a £2.50 supplement before every visit entitles members to take 10 items of their choice, including up to three exclusive items.

Dave Simmers, the CEO of CFINE, hopes that – if the scheme is successful – it can be rolled out to other regeneration areas across the city.

Plans have also been hatched to create a pantry and clothes shop at the charity’s Poynenook Road headquarters.

Mr Simmers said: “The Woodside Pantry is the first in Scotland, but we’re speaking with the Scottish Government and with Aberdeen City Council about investment to firstly establish a pantry at our premises, along with a clothes store.

“Then what we want to do is to establish a network of community pantries across the city’s regeneration areas.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Mr Simmers said: “One of the most unfortunate parts of the past seven years has been the rise in foodbank use.

“Our foodbank is up to more than 100 parcels daily, Monday to Friday. There’s a general agreement that it’s not very dignified.

“The pantry is a way for people to access affordable food, but they’re paying for it.”

Claire Whyte is a support worker at Fersands and Fountain Community Project, and also a partner in the pantry with CFINE.

She said: “CFINE approached us with the concept, which is designed to replace foodbanks. We had a shop and a foodbank, and no one was really using the shop, but the foodbank was inundated.

“It was the same at CFINE when they approached us, so I think it was just perfect timing.”

Claire agreed with Mr Simmers that the pantry model is one that could spread beyond the boundaries of Woodside.

She said: “CFINE want to roll several of these out across the city, so we’re really just the guinea pigs here.

“They’re hoping to reach into every regeneration area, or at least most of them, in the city over the next few years.

“This is just the start of something that is going to be much bigger in Aberdeen and hopefully across the country once we get this set up.”