New flights boost Aberdeen’s links to England

Two new flights have been launched from Aberdeen this week.

Loganair will now fly three weekday services and a Sunday flight to both Newcastle and Norwich.

It comes as the Civil Aviation Authority said a previous operator had cancelled nearly a quarter of all flights to Newcastle last year, with less than two thirds departing on time.

The new flights will also offer passengers with Vantage Cards or valid offshore IDs extra flexibility to change tickets to accommodate shift patterns or issues with connecting helicopter flights.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Kay Ryan, commercial director at Loganair, said: “We’re delighted to be further strengthening our hub at Aberdeen Airport, complementing our existing network in the north-east.

“We know our new routes from Newcastle and Norwich are important links for the offshore industry and we’re looking forward to delivering a frequent, dependable and rewarding service for those in the industry.”

Steve Szalay, managing director at Aberdeen International Airport, said: “It’s fantastic to have Loganair increasing its presence and capacity at Aberdeen International Airport.

“The move helps solidify the north-east’s connectivity to the north east of England and East Anglia; some of the UK’s leading offshore energy regions.”

Paul Livingstone, Head of Business Development at NOF, which supports businesses operating within the energy sector, said: “We welcome the launch of this additional service by NOF member Loganair which provides a regular and direct link between Newcastle and Aberdeen.

“NOF is confident this service will further strengthen the ties between the offshore energy sector supply chains in the north-east and Scotland, leading to greater opportunities and stimulating industry innovation.

“I’m sure this service can have a strong and positive impact on the economies of both regions.”