New flight to Turkey to take off from Aberdeen airport next year

An extra weekly flight has been added to a popular tourist destination from Aberdeen airport.

From May next year holidaymakers will be able to fly from Aberdeen International Airport (AIA) to Dalaman, Turkey, on both Mondays and Thursdays, with TUI Airways adding the Monday flight to the summer schedule.

Steve Szalay, managing director of Aberdeen International Airport, said: “TUI Airways has a strong presence at the airport with the based crew and aircraft operating from here.

“Dalaman is hugely popular with our passengers and we welcome the extra flight to the region that opens up Marmaris, Olu Deniz and Icmeler – all within exploring distance.

“From mud spas to Blue Flag beaches, Dalaman makes for an excellent holiday destination, available direct from your doorstep.”

The flights are currently on sale.