New operator takes over Aberdeen University bus service

A popular university bus route has been taken over by a new operator.

The inter-campus Aberdeen University transport service is now being provided by First Bus Aberdeen.

It was first established in 2009 and was previously operated by Stagecoach North.

The service is only for Aberdeen University students, professors and visitors and takes them between the Old Aberdeen, Foresterhill and Hillhead campuses.

Now, following a tender process, First Aberdeen has secured the £388,874 contract to run buses for the next few years.

They will now supply and operate vehicles suitable for carrying at least 65 passengers in a responsible and timely manner.

The service is a private hire and will allow passengers to easily travel about the vast campuses.

A notice posted on the public contracts Scotland website explained the importance of the bus routes to the educational establishment.

It read: “The intention of this contract is to ensure that members of the university community – including staff, students and official visitors – are transported safely and consistently between university campuses in accordance with all relevant legislation.”

Stagecoach North previously held the contract.

A First Aberdeen spokesman said: “First Aberdeen is delighted to be working in partnership with the university to provide a dedicated inter-campus service for their staff, students and visitors.”

First Aberdeen officially took over the route on January 6 – the first day of the new university term.

An Aberdeen University spokeswoman said: “We’ve actually had an inter-campus shuttle service since 2009 and as per procurement rule we had to go out to tender for it again.

“The bus is a private service for university staff and students and runs Monday to Friday 7.50am to 6.15pm between Hillhead, Old Aberdeen and Foresterhill to help people move between the campuses easily.”

Aberdeen University will be celebrating its 525th birthday this year and will be hosting various events throughout 2020 to mark the occasion.

They will also be setting out a vision for what they want to achieve over the next 20 years.