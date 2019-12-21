New north-east firefighters on call

Five new firefighters are to join the service in the north-east.

Graham Fraser, Kieran Oliviera and Euan Urquhart will work in Aberdeen, with Ryan Cordiner and Darren Morley starting their careers in Aberdeenshire and Moray.

They completed a 14-week training course to become qualified fire crew and were among more than 50 who displayed their skills at a parade earlier this week.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Chief Officer Martin Blunden said: “It fills me with immense pride to see these men and women graduate in front of their loved ones.

“Being here means they have successfully completed an intense three-month training programme, which will have tested them both physically and mentally.

“This training regime is designed to ensure we have the very best people wearing the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service crest while protecting Scotland’s communities, so each and every one of today’s graduates has earned the right to hold their head high.”