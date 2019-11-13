New finance boss in place at Aberdeen harbour

Aberdeen Harbour Board has appointed a new finance director.

Jon Oakey joins the board after three years with Stagecoach Group as finance director for Scotland, including a period as managing director of the east Scotland bus operation.

Jon’s extensive career spans the oil and gas and transport industries and he has managed operations around the world, including Trinidad, Tanzania and Houston.

Chief Executive of Aberdeen Harbour Board, Michelle Handforth, said: “We are delighted with Jon Oakey’s appointment to the board and look forward to working with him at this time of great change for Aberdeen Harbour.

“It is vital we maintain an efficient and professional service for customers and port users as we look towards the opening of South Harbour in 2021 and I am delighted Jon has joined the harbour board at such an exciting time in our history.”

Construction on the new Aberdeen South Harbour began in 2017.

The £350 million expansion of facilities will accommodate larger vessels and hopes to upscale opportunities for existing customers, while opening the door to new markets.

It was revealed last month that the completion of the harbour expansion was delayed until 2021.