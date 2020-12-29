New figures show steady drop in drink-driving in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Drink-driving offences in the north-east have fallen for the fifth year running.

New statistics obtained under the Freedom of Information Act reveal the number of drink-driving crimes detected by police in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire has reduced steadily since 2015.

The figures show in 2015/16, the earliest data obtained, a total of 374 instances of drink-driving were detected across the north-east, 184 in Aberdeen and 190 in Aberdeenshire.

That figure has dropped year-on-year, reaching 275 in 2019/20, with 137 crimes detected in Aberdeen city and 138 in the shire.

And in 2020/21 the figure looks on course to fall again, with 149 cases recorded up to the end of October – 94 in Aberdeen and 55 in Aberdeenshire.

In 2016/17 349 drink-driving crimes were detected across the north-east, 181 in the city and 168 in Aberdeenshire.

By 2017/18 the total detected was 312 – 158 in Aberdeen and 154 in wider Aberdeenshire.

In 2018/19 284 instances were detected, including 149 in Aberdeen and 135 in Aberdeenshire.

Despite the downward trend Scottish Conservative justice spokesman and north-east MSP Liam Kerr said the numbers show drink-driving remains a “major issue”.

He said: “Drink-driving causes havoc on our roads across the north-east leading to devastating consequences.

“One drink-driver is one too many and these figures highlight the issue is still a major concern across the region.

“These selfish acts can quite rightly lead to long bans, a criminal record and large fines as well as other costs such as potentially losing your job.

“Too many people continue to take this unnecessary risk. My message is just don’t risk it.”

In Scotland the drink-drive limit 22 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

Anyone convicted in court of drink-driving faces a mandatory minimum disqualification of 12 months.

Inspector Neil Morrison of Police Scotland said: “Taking control of a vehicle while under the influence, whether that is drink or drugs, is a reckless and selfish act which can have a devastating impact on many lives.

“It is a key factor in many serious or fatal crashes and puts every innocent road user at considerable risk.

“It also has a life-changing effect on each and every one of the drivers who we find under the influence – you have to ask yourself is it worth gaining a criminal record, a driving ban and potentially a custodial sentence?

“It is clear that some drivers still feel this is a risk worth taking and we carry out regular enforcement activity in the north-east throughout the year aimed at identifying these people and removing them from the roads.

“We would urge people to be particularly mindful that you may be over the limit the morning after drinking. If you need to drive in the morning then limit your alcohol intake.

“Road safety is a priority for Police Scotland and officers in the north-east continue to patrol our roads every day to improve driver behaviour.”