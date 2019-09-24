New figures show scale of bank closures in north-east

New analysis shows part of the north-east lost three-fifths of its banks over the last four years.

According to Which? Moray lost 16 – or 59% – of its branches due to closures between January 2015 and August 2019.

In the summer, Bank of Scotland closed its branches in Keith and Lossiemouth replacing them with a new mobile service.

Royal Bank of Scotland shut its outlets in Buckie and Forres and Clydesdale moved out of Buckie and Aberlour in 2017.

The new study by the consumer watchdog said Moray was the second hardest hit Westminster constituency with only Edinburgh East, with a loss of 61% of its network, faring worse.

In Aberdeen around a 1/3 of branches have shut since 2015, with 15 of the the city’s 42 banks closing their doors.

And in Aberdeenshire around 18 of the 57 branches open in 2015 have now closed, with West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine losing more than 40% of its banks.

Which? found that Scottish customers already struggling with a devastated branch network can also now face severely curtailed opening times.

Jenny Ross, Which? money editor, said the closures meant some customers were unable to use financial services to access their money.

She said: “Banks are closing their branches at an alarming rate in Scotland, which risks shutting many people out of vital financial services and their ability to access their own cash.

“Bank branches play a crucial role within communities – serving consumers and businesses alike. The industry must ensure no-one is left behind by the digital transition and that when banks shut their doors they don’t shut their customers out of important banking services.”