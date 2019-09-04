New figures show rise in suicides in north-east

A person took their own life in the north-east every five days last year, new figures show.

According to the Scottish Public Health Observatory, 74 suicides were recorded in the NHS Grampian area in 2018, compared with 63 in 2017 and 78 in 2016.

Of the 74 who took their own lives in 2018, 56 were men and 18 were women.

Across Scotland, 784 people took their own lives in 2018 compared with 680 in 2017 – an increase Mairi Gordon of Samaritans Scotland called “deeply concerning”.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

She added: “Reducing deaths by suicide cannot be achieved by any one service or organisation.

“To save lives we need to work together to address the wide range of factors that can lead people to a point of crisis and distress – from job insecurity, money worries and poor housing to feelings of loneliness and isolation.”

For people who might be seeking some support in coping with life, the Samaritans offer a free and confidential emotional support service. Samaritans are available 24 hours a day, every day, on telephone number 116 123.