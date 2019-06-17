New figures show number of fires at north-east homes fall for fifth year

The number of fires taking hold in north-east homes has fallen – for the fifth year in a row.

New statistics show that since Scotland’s single national service was created the number of fires have fallen from 191 in 2014-15 to 161 in the last year.

And this has seen the number of people who were harmed as a result of fires in the home drop from 32 in 2014-15 to 20 this year.

The figures were revealed in an end-of-year report from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to Aberdeenshire Council.

Local senior officer Iain Findlay said: “We are absolutely delighted to see this year-on-year reduction in the number of accidental fires in the home.

“Aberdeenshire is one of the most diverse geographical areas in the country, and this comes with its own set of challenges.

“However, the dedication and hard work of our firefighters, community action teams and our partners is absolutely paying dividends.”

The report also highlighted a slight increase in the number of special service incidents SFRS responded to, from 425 in 2017-18 to 427 in 2018-19, which include road traffic collisions, water rescue, rope rescue and incidents where SFRS has been called to assist its partners.