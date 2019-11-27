New figures show NHS Grampian worst in Scotland for treating patients within 18-week target

NHS Grampian is the worst in the country for making sure patients are treated within 18 weeks of referral, according to new figures.

The statistics show 65.4% of patients referred for treatment were seen by medics inside the target time, making the north-east health board the worst in Scotland.

The national standard is 90% with NHS Tayside the second worst performing authority with a rate of 71.4%.

NHS Grampian statistics for the end of September this year show 5,362 were treated within 18 weeks and 2,836 were not.

A spokesman for NHS Grampian said: “We want to assure the public we will always see people as quickly as possible but unfortunately, in some specialties, our waiting times are higher than we would like. This is due to longstanding issues recruiting specialist medical and nursing vacancies.

“As people would rightly expect, our first priority is always to see urgent or emergency cases.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“That does mean those with more routine cases may have to wait longer.

“It is important to remind people that, if their condition worsens, they should contact their GP in the first instance so that they can be reassessed.”

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said: “Over and above our £102 million investment for waiting times, we will also invest a further £6.4m to deliver improvements for patients across Scotland.

“This is part of the £850m improvement plan I launched last year and will ensure no one is waiting too long for treatment.”