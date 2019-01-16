New figures show nearly half of all school vandal attacks happened at just one Aberdeen academy

Aberdeen schools were vandalised almost every day last month, new figures show.

Yobs damaged Aberdeen schools 24 times in December, compared with 21 in December 2017, according to statistics provided by Aberdeen City Council.

A senior councillor welcomed the fact none of the incidents took place from December 21, when schools were closed for the Christmas holidays, compared with three during the same period in 2017.

The council’s educational operational delivery convener Councillor John Wheeler said: “I’m very pleased to see the vast majority of our schools were free from vandalism during the festive break.

“The downward trend in vandalism at school outside term-time in 2018 is very encouraging.

“This is due, in no small part, to the continued vigilance of our janitorial staff, although we would still encourage people in our local communities to continue to play their part by reporting any suspicious activities in or around our schools.”

He added: “The spate of incidents at St Machar Academy occurred during term time in school hours, so the holiday period was very peaceful.”

Eleven of 24 incidents last month were at St Machar Academy.

Staff noticed on December 3 that beading had been pulled off a door and, in a separate incident, a door had been pulled off its hinges.

On December 7, the school fire alarm was set off maliciously and, in a separate incident, a set of toilets was vandalised.

The toilets were vandalised again four days later.

There were two incidents on December 13 during which equipment was damaged on the school stairs and a plug socket was smashed in the pupil support centre.

On December 17, vandals smashed tiles and pulled a hand dryer from the wall in the toilets and there were two more incidents on December 19 when two plates were broken and a plug was pulled off the wall in the corridor. In the last incident, on December 21, a plug socket was smashed.

One of the most serious incidents happened at Aberdeen Grammar School at around 1.50pm on December 17 when the fire alarm was set off maliciously, leading to a full school evacuation.

A similar incident happened at Harlaw Academy on December 6, when the school had to be evacuated when a fire alarm was set off falsely at around 1.40pm.

On December 20, someone tried to set fire to the boys’ toilets at the school.

Lochside Academy was targeted four times between December 10 and 18, as vandals pulled a hand dryer off a wall, pulled a tap off a water fountain, broke five locks and set off a fire alarm.

In other incidents, a doorbell was smashed at Cornhill Primary School, a hand dryer was damaged at Hazlehead Academy, a handle was damaged at Kingsford School, two doors were damaged at Oldmachar Academy and broken glass was left in the St Joseph’s RC School playground.

Fourteen of the 24 incidents were reported to police.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We have repeatedly warned conduct like this will not be tolerated and our message still stands.

“Antisocial behaviour can have a detrimental effect on local communities and the cost to repair damage caused by vandalism can be significant.”