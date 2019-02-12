New figures show fire service call-outs in north-east community

A north-east community had more 80 incidents involving the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) in a three-month period, according to new data.

The figures, released by SFRS, detail the service’s involvement in Formartine for October to December.

Councillors of the Formartine area committee are due to hear about the figures at its monthly meeting due to take place in Ellon today.

The statistics reveal there was 14 accidental fires, six deliberate fires, two non-domestic fires, three accidental dwelling fires.

The figures also showed the service was called out to 41 false alarms.

Ian Findlay, SFRS senior officer for Aberdeenshire and Moray, said in a report: “The Aberdeenshire management team and staff within the area are committed to working with communities and partners to reduce all types of incidents and continue working to make Formartine a safe place to work in, live in and visit.”