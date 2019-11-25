New figures show drop in serious assaults but rise in drug offences​ in Aberdeen

New figures have revealed a drop in serious assaults for Aberdeen – though drug offences have increased.

The Police Scotland statistics cover the period from July to October and details the number and types of crimes reported and detected in the area.

Offences for drugs supply increased, with 37 recorded in Aberdeen compared to 106 in the same period for 2018/19.

However, detection rates – those charged or reported to the fiscal in connection with the offences – increased from 102 to 125 in the city.

For Aberdeenshire there was a slight rise from 83 to 86.

Meanwhile, housebreakings fell in the city going from 91 to 84, though in the Shire there was a slight increase going from 50 to 56.

Detection rates for housebreakings in the city went from 34 to 31, while in Aberdeenshire it went from 15 to 22.

Chief Superintendent Campbell Thomson said: “There has been a welcome reduction in acquisitive crime, most notably house-breakings and vehicle crime, as a result of using intelligence and information to focus on the correct locations and offenders.”

Serious assaults decreased from 93 to 78 in the city, but rose from 49 to 58 in Aberdeenshire.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Meanwhile, detection rates for those offences went from 93 to 73 in the city and 47 to 51 in Aberdeenshire.

Ch Supt Thomson said: “There has also been significant reduction in violent crimes, including serious assaults and robberies.

“Incidents of anti-social behaviour have also reduced and your local Community Policing Teams are continuing to come up with innovative and effective initiatives to combat this issue.

“Both areas of crime are priorities for local policing given the very real and lasting damage they can have on victims.”

He went on to highlight the efforts being made to clamp down on drug crimes in the area.

He said: “Removing illegal substances from our communities also remains a focus and ensuring that those who think it’s acceptable to bring drugs into the north-east know that it’s not.

“Tackling drug crime is about more than enforcement action though, which is why we continue with our efforts to identify vulnerable people who are being exploited by criminals.”