New figures show drop in confirmed coronavirus cases in north-east

The coronavirus test figures for the north-east have shown a drop in confirmed cases.

There are now 18 confirmed cases in the region, down from 24 yesterday.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman confirmed the drop in cases for NHS Grampian was due to a number being reclassified as Shetland following new information.

The latest figure come as Nicola Sturgeon confirmed six people with the virus have now died in Scotland.

The number of people tested to date are not yet available from the Scottish Government, however this is 266 positive cases.

The health boards with the largest concentrations of confirmed cases are Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Lothian and Lanarkshire.

Speaking earlier today, Nicola Sturgeon said: “As of 9am this morning there have been a total of 266 positive cases confirmed, that is an increase of 39 from yesterday.

“I would stress as I have done previously, that is likely to be an underestimate of the true prevalence of the infection across our society.”

In England a further 29 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died, briging the total number of deaths to 128.

A statement from NHS England said: “Patients were aged between 47 and 96 years old and had underlying health conditions.

“Their families have been informed.”

The total number of people to have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK now stands at 137.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: