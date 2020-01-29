New figures show deprivation on rise across Aberdeen

The most deprived areas in Aberdeen have been highlighted in a new report by the Scottish Government.

Figures show levels of deprivation have increased by around 2% in the city since 2016, going from 20th out of the 32 local authorities in Scotland, to 18th.

The Scottish Index of Multiple Deprivation (SIMD) identifies areas where “people are experiencing disadvantage across different aspects of their lives” through indicators such as income and housing.

Statisticians examined 6,976 small areas, called “data zones”, with roughly equal populations across the country.

According to the stats, parts of Woodside were listed as the most deprived area of the city, ranking 313th in Scotland – it was previously the third most deprived area in the city.

Claire Whyte, a community worker at Fersands and Fountain Community Project, said: “The statistics are obviously concerning.

“I think the changing economy has had a big impact on people.

“It’s worrying how many residents are reliant on services such as the Woodside Pantry.

“It was only opened in February last year and already there are 162 people using it every week.”

She added: “I work with young people and I’ve also seen a big increase in demand for mental health support across all ages.”

The 2016 figures showed parts of Torry East as the most deprived area in Aberdeen and, along with areas in Middlefield, Seaton and Torry, it is described as being in the bottom 10% of deprived areas in the city.

And parts of Stockethill, Mastrick, Heathryfold, Tillydrone and Kincorth are all in the bottom 20%.

Councillor Yvonne Allan, who represents Torry, said: “It’s disappointing because there is a lot of good work going on in Torry, but it does give us the opportunity to try and do more.

“A lot of residents here worked in oil before the downturn, which might help to explain the level of deprivation.

“We have a locality planning group here which is working hard to identify issues and challenges facing the area.

“But Torry is an extremely welcoming place and the community spirit is always high.”

Community Food Initiatives North East (CFINE) chief executive Dave Simmers said: “Regrettably I don’t see any great surprises in the report, which is sad.

“I’ve been involved in anti-poverty work for 45 years in Aberdeen and the same areas keep cropping up.

“Organisations like ours need to keep addressing issues.

“And we need to invest in employment and education to allow people to improve.”

Craigiebuckler, Mannofield, Ferryhill, Rosemount, Bridge of Don and the eastern edge of Cults are all in the top 10% least deprived areas.

Aberdeenshire ranked 29th out of the 32 areas and Fraserburgh Harbour and Broadsea in Fraserburgh and Peterhead Harbour were ranked as its most deprived areas.

Meanwhile, parts of north Stonehaven and central Westhill were named as the most affluent.

Councillor Charles Buchan, who represents Fraserburgh and District, said: “The life expectancy for men living in Fraserburgh Harbour was 69 in the last report released, which is not good at all.

“Sadly, there is a marked correlation between life expectancy and income.

“We’re doing the best we can to invest in the area and the more employment we can bring, the better.

“Local voluntary youth organisations are playing a big part in pushing the importance of education and ambition.

“But Fraserburgh is still a very divided place in terms of affluence and deprivation.”

In Scotland, the least deprived area is Stockbridge in Edinburgh, with the most deprived area listed as Greenock town centre.

Scotland’s chief statistician Roger Halliday added: “We must also focus on the strengths and assets of communities if we are to work together to make Scotland a fair and inclusive place to live.

“I know how widely the Scottish Index of Multiple Deprivation is used as a vital resource for local planning, by third sector organisations bringing together resources needed to do their great work and by many others.”