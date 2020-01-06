New figures show council taking longer to re-let Aberdeen properties

Council properties in Aberdeen take 66 days on average to re-let again to tenants, new figures have shown.

The average re-let time for 2019-20 is 66.4 days, an increase on the 64.5 days last reported to councillors and “significantly higher” than the 48.8 days target, a new report has claimed.

The paper, due to be presented to members of Aberdeen City Council’s operational delivery committee on Thursday, said 1,354 properties were re-let in the city as of November 30.

It added that the increase to the re-let time is partly due to the re-letting of 32 longstanding void properties.

There has also been a “steady increase” in the void rent loss since the start of 2019-20.

The report said this is a “direct result” of the re-let times, and if this trend continues, an estimated year-end figure would be around £1,558,104, which equates to 1.73% of the total rent due.